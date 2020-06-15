Kansas Supreme Court Justice to Retire
Justice Carol Beier
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier has announced that she plans to retire, giving Governor Laura Kelly the chance to appoint a third justice to the court.
Beier, 61, said her retirement will be effective September 18.
She has served on the court since September 2003, after being appointed by former Governor Kathleen Sebelius.
Prior to that, she served on the Kansas Court of Appeals for more than three years.
“Twenty years and thousands of cases since my children helped me put on my robe for the first time, I will pack it away with pride,” Beier said in a statement.
Kelly has already appointed Evelyn Wilson, who joined the court in January.
Her second appointment, K.J. Wall, has not been sworn in.
A nine-member Supreme Court Nominating Commission will chose three finalists to replace Beier, with Kelly making the final choice.
State law does not require the state Legislature to approve appointments to the state Supreme court.