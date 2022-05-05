      Weather Alert

Kansas Supreme Court Looking For Volunteer

May 5, 2022 @ 6:39am

The Kansas Supreme Court is seeking a parent who receives child support to serve on an advisory committee that reviews Kansas child support guidelines used to tailor child support obligations to meet families’ needs.

The 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges, and tax professionals with expertise in child support.

The committee identifies whether updates to the Kansas Child Support Guidelines are needed, and it makes those recommendations to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The child support guidelines are reviewed every four years.

The volunteer selected to fill the position will be a voting member of the committee for a four-year term.

To be considered for the position, individuals must complete the online parent representative application.

Applications will be accepted until June 3rd.

Questions may be sent to [email protected]

