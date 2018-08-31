Kansas Supreme Court upholds $907,000 medical malpractice verdict against Wichita doctor

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a $907,000 medical malpractice verdict against a Wichita doctor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Supreme Court says in a news release that it’s affirming a Sedgwick County jury’s 2013 judgment against physician Brian DeBrot.

The verdict resulted from a 2009 lawsuit by the family of 74-year-old Barbara Mae Castleberry, of Wichita. Her family contended that DeBrot, her primary doctor, wrongly diagnosed her condition during two visits in December 2007.

DeBrot decided that Castleberry’s symptoms were related to carpal tunnel syndrome, a common condition that involves numbness, pain or tingling in the arm or hand. But Castleberry suffered a stroke the day after her last appointment and died about a year later after she fell.

A lawyer for DeBrot couldn’t be reached for comment.