Kansas Supreme Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Topeka Man

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a Topeka man’s conviction in the shooting deaths of three people in Lawrence in 2017.
Anthony Roberts Jr., was convicted in 2019 for the deaths, which occurred after a fight between two groups of people from Topeka erupted into gunfire, with more than 20 shots fired.
The jury found Roberts guilty of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
The Supreme Court rejected Roberts’ argument that the Douglas County District Court judge should have instructed the jury that they could consider convicting him of voluntary manslaughter.
The court also ruled the evidence was sufficient to uphold Roberts’ convictions.
Two co-defendants – Ahmad Rayton of Topeka and Dominique McMillon of Topeka – pleaded to lesser charges.
Colwin Henderson III and Tre’Mel Dean-Rayton – both of Topeka – and Leah Brown of Shawnee were killed.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Brown didn’t know anyone involved in the fight.