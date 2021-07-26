Kansas Supreme Court Upholds Torture Murder Convictions

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld most of the convictions against a Wichita woman for torturing and killing a man in a crime that the trial judge called “horrific beyond imagination.”
Heidi Hillard and her husband, Jeff, were convicted of participating in the November 2016 killing of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr. of Wichita.
Both were sentenced in 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.
Prosecutors say Goodpaster and a woman were kidnapped because of $185 in missing drug money.
Goodpaster was attacked at a home in Valley Center with an ax, knife, and staple gun, and suffered genital injuries.
His body was found hanging from a tree six days later.
The court affirmed Heidi Hillard’s convictions and sentences for premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and rape.
It overturned her conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance after concluding the state presented insufficient evidence to support that charge.