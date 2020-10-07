Kansas Supreme Court Vacancy: Three Candidates
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for Supreme Court justice to Governor Laura Kelly.
A letter from the nominating commission chair has begun a 60-day timeline the governor has to decide which of the three nominees she will appoint to fill the vacancy created by Justice Carol Beier’s retirement.
The nominees are Judge Kim Cudney.
She graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law.
She lives in Greenleaf.
Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge
She graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
She lives in Leawood.
And Kristen Wheeler
She graduated from the University of Kansas and Washburn University School of Law.
She lives in Wichita.
To be eligible, a nominee must be at least 30 years old, and a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years.