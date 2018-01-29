Kansas Takes Down K-State In The Sunflower Showdown 70-56

The second edition of this season’s Sunflower Showdown was one of the most hyped up games of the Big 12 schedule so far. No. 7 Kansas needed a win to stay alone atop the Big 12 standings, while Kansas State entered the game on a four-game winning streak. On Monday night, the Jayhawks had too much offensive firepower for the Wildcats to overcome, propelling KU to a 70-56 win.

Despite a first-half effort riddled with 12 turnovers, Kansas dominated in the opening period. The Jayhawks shot the lights out, making 70 percent of their shots from the floor and two-thirds of their three-pointers.

On the other end, K-State couldn’t buy a bucket for long stretches throughout the first half. The Wildcats shot just 25.7 percent in the first half, and went just 2-15 from three-point range.

Ball movement was a huge issue for K-State. Junior guard Barry Brown led the Wildcats in assists at halftime with three; nobody else on the team registered an assist in the first 20 minutes.

The second half started out as a polar opposite for KU, as the Jayhawks started just 2-of-17 shooting after halftime. They benefited from an equally poor offensive restart for the Wildcats.

“You are going to go through shooting slumps,” Kansas senior guard Devonte’ Graham said. “We came out early and we knew we were going to make one eventually.”

In the end, Kansas made enough shots and K-State couldn’t string together enough to close the deficit.

Due to early foul trouble, Kansas coach Bill Self was forced to use a variety of uncommon looks with his personnel. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike was limited to 18 minutes on the floor, while sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot played 20. Sophomore guard Sam Cunliffe also saw his first action in several games, scoring two points in six minutes.

Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored 20 points for the ninth time this season in the win, finishing with 22 points and a 5-of-9 performance from three.

K-State coach Bruce Weber had glowing praise for Mykhailiuk after the game.

“He’s so much improved,” Weber said. “He’s their MVP.”

Outside of Mykhailiuk, though, the Jayhawks distributed the production around. Senior guard Devonte’ Graham and sophomore guard Malik Newman each finished with a double-double (points and assists for Graham, points and rebounds for Newman), and junior guard Lagerald Vick added 11 points.

For the second game in a row, K-State got very little production from its bench. Junior forward Dean Wade finished with 20 points for the sixth game in a row, and he combined with the rest of the Wildcats starters to score 47 of their 56 total points.

Efficiency was also a struggle for K-State again. After shooting just 38.3 percent from the field in their win over Georgia on Saturday, the Wildcats shot just 32.3 percent on Monday night.

One of the biggest reasons for Kansas State’s poor shooting night was a 2-3 zone Self called for in the second half. Weber said his team didn’t prepare for a zone at all.

“For a whole game we just didn’t have great rhythm,” Weber said. “We spotted them a jump start, they got ahead of us and we could never catch up.”

Both teams will return to action this coming Saturday. Kansas will be back home to take on Oklahoma State, while K-State will look to rebound against No. 15 West Virginia on the road in the first of back to back road games for the Wildcats.