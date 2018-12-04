WIBW News Now!

Kansas tax collections $2.5 million more than expected in November

by on December 4, 2018 at 10:49 AM (4 hours ago)

Kansas is reporting it collected $2.5 million more in taxes than expected in November and extended its streak of better-than-anticipated figures to 18 consecutive months.

It is the longest streak of better-than-expected tax collections in more than 50 years.  An AP spreadsheet compiled from monthly reports shows the state hasn’t seen such a streak since at least May 1966.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported Monday that tax collections were $500 million last month.  The state’s official forecast predicted $497.5 million.  The monthly surplus was 0.5 percent.

The state revised its fiscal forecast in November.  Tax collections since the current fiscal year began in July have totaled $2.7 billion.

Tax collections for the current fiscal year are $220 million ahead of the previous fiscal year’s collections, up 8.9 percent.

