WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds WNW 13 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast63°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain56°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain57°
36°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear58°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear63°
48°

Kansas taxes nearly $12M short of expectations in March

by on April 3, 2017 at 10:58 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas is reporting that its tax collections in March fell nearly $12 million short of expectations.

The Department of Revenue said Monday that the state collected almost $429 million in taxes last month when it had projected it would take in more than $440 million. The monthly shortfall was 2.7 percent.

The state had seen tax collections that had exceeded expectations the previous four months. Even with the shortfall in March, the state’s tax collections are
still nearly $57 million ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year that begin in July 2016.

Legislators had seen the previous greater-than-expected tax collections as a positive sign as they consider raising taxes to fix the state’s serious budget problems.

Kansas is facing budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.