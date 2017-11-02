WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Overcast
Feels Like 52°
Winds North 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast56°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy64°
51°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy65°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear51°
37°

Kansas taxes nearly $32M more than expected in October

by on November 2, 2017 at 9:08 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas is reporting that it collected nearly $32 million more in taxes than anticipated in October.

It was the fifth consecutive month tax collections exceeded expectations.

The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that state took in nearly $501 million in taxes last month. Its official forecast predicted $469 million. The surplus was 6.8 percent.

Since the current budget year began in July, tax collections are $105 million ahead of expectations, or 5.5 percent.

State officials and economists planned to issue a new fiscal forecast Thursday. The current one was drafted in April.

Lawmakers increased individual income taxes earlier this year to help balance the state budget. Those collections are beating projections.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said better-than expected sales and corporate income tax collections show the state’s economy is improving.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.