Kansas has Taxpayer Advocate office to help cut IRS red tape for free

For those taxpayers who have ongoing issues with the Internal Revenue Service, the IRS has advocates that can help you.

“Congress set the Taxpayer Advocate office up to advocate for taxpayers as individuals or businesses or exempt organizations,” said Traci Wilnerd with the Wichita Taxpayer Advocate office. “We help resolve federal tax issues that they have been unable to get resolved through the normal IRS channels.”

The service is free of charge.

“If someone comes to my office and contacts us with an issue, I’m going to get them assigned to a caseworker, to a case advocate, who is going to stay with that person until their issue has been resolved,” said Wilnerd. “We will even do research and let them know if we see other issues that they may not even be aware of yet.”

You can also call for a Taxpayer Advocate even if you don’t owe money if you have other special circumstances.

“An example would be if they need their refund and they need it expedited, because they have utilities being shut off,” said Wilnerd. “Any kind of economic hardship, we can step in and help expedite that issue to get them their refund. If they are facing collection enforcement and need some assistance, we can step in and help with that.”

If they have tax liens or believe a payment to the agency may have been misapplied, Taxpayer Advocates can help with those problems, too. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is an independent organization within the IRS that has at least one local taxpayer advocate office in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. You can contact the Wichita office, which is the office for Kansas, at (316) 651-2100.