Kansas technical colleges skeptical of Brownback’s dual credit proposal

by on January 18, 2018 at 2:45 PM

Technical colleges in Kansas are skeptical about Governor Sam Brownback’s plan to offer 15 credit hours of dual-enrollment college courses at no charge to the state’s high school students.

Ben Schears is president of Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland.  He told the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday that technical colleges are worried about being stretched too thin.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Brownback wants to use $7.3 million in the current fiscal year to bring the program he championed in 2012 to full funding.  The program currently provides nearly $12 million in tuition support for high school students to earn college credit by taking career and technical education courses.

Schears says that the program has become more popular in recent years and funding hasn’t kept up with the demand.

