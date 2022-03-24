      Weather Alert

Kansas Teens More Active Than Average

Mar 24, 2022 @ 6:38am

Despite evidence of exercise’s benefits for teenagers, nationally, only around a quarter of teens today are meeting recommended levels of physical activity. In Kansas, however, teens are a bit more active.

The rise of social networks, video games, smartphones, and other technology in recent years has led to more leisure time being spent on stationary activities.

One recent study found that a typical U.S. teenager today gets approximately as much physical activity as the average 60-year-old.

One of the factors that correlates to teens’ activity levels is age.

The percentage of teens who report physical activity declines with each year in high school.

Also, across all ages, male teenagers tend to report higher levels of activity than female teenagers do.

According to a study by the media website HotDog.com, Kansas teens rank as the fifth-most active in the country.

