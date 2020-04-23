Kansas to consider COVID-19 testing for prisons and long-term care homes
The state’s top public health administrator says Kansas is considering testing all prison inmates and residents of long-term care homes for coronavirus.
Dr. Lee Norman made the comment Wednesday as long-term care homes accounted for more than half of the state’s reported COVID-19-related deaths and a state prison dealt with a major outbreak.
Norman said the state hasn’t had the testing materials to take such a step but is approaching the ability to do so.
Gov. Laura Kelly also has said expanded testing is key to gradually reopening the state’s economy after she imposed a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30.