Kansas to distribute $5 million in grants to improve school safety

by on July 17, 2018 at 12:42 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas is distributing $5 million in state grants for security features to improve the safety of children and staff in school buildings operated by more than 150 districts.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the state Department of Education began distributing the grants Monday for new doors, windows, security cameras, intercoms and other safety features at schools.  The appropriations authorized by lawmakers must be matched by districts submitting requests to the state Board of Education.

A total of 153 public school districts have sought $13 million in grants, with a formula devised to bring grant awards within budget.

Two districts originally proposed part of their funding be used to buy firearms, but an Education Department spokeswoman says those requests were removed after representatives from partnering agencies rejected the idea.

