Kansas Tourism Grants Announced

The first round of 2022 funding recipients for the Tourism Marketing Grant Program, or TMGP, have been announced.
The TMGP, administered by Kansas Tourism, assists Destination Marketing Organizations, tourism communities, and travel industry businesses or events.
The program helps with first-time marketing efforts or enhancement of current marketing with new or innovative strategies.
Kansas Tourism will provide nearly $22,000 in TMGP funding for three tourism marketing projects.
Funds will be used to encourage travelers to select Kansas as a destination.
The grant recipients are the Lawrence Busker Festival – to create a collection of professional video assets for future promotions and social content; the Office of Economic Development of Wabaunsee County – to develop digital assets for use in a new tourism website and future marketing campaigns; and Grow Clay County – to use towards website design and a billboard campaign showcasing Clay County attractions.
TMGP applications are accepted throughout the year, with awards given in March and October.