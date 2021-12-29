Kansas Town Makes Nationwide Top Five List

When the civic engagement website ZenCity ranked the Top Five Cities in the country in satisfaction level of their residents, a city in Kansas made the list.
One of the metrics the company looked at is resident satisfaction – how satisfied residents are overall, and how satisfied they are around specific topics, issues, and initiatives.
The company used their data to measure overall resident satisfaction based on positive and negative feedback, and came up with the Top Five Cities, though they didn’t put them in any order.
Cities from Texas, Colorado, Ohio, and Florida made the list, as did Garden City, Kansas.
Residents there liked how the local economy was doing – specifically the expanding retail landscape.
Other qualities according to residents are the zoo, and stories from the police department.