Kansas Travel Expert Says U.S. and Russian Production Holding Down Oil Prices

The fundamental oil prices underlying the relatively steady prices at the gas pumps have their roots in the U.S. and Russia.

“They are mainly based on an increasing U.S. rig count,” said AAA of Kansas’ Jim Hanni. “I think there are also questions about Russia’s ability to comply with the OPEC cuts that were determined a couple of months ago.”

Oil production in the U.S. continues to go up.

“The U.S. drillers have added about seven more oil rigs last week,” said Hanni. “The total rig count now is 609. That’s the most since about October of 2015.”

The Russian Energy Ministry released oil production data showing that they are pumping as much as ever.

“Their oil production has remained unchanged, compared to last month,” said Hanni. “They haven’t made the cuts, it would seem, that were expected. That’s left some of the market traders unsettled.”

Kansas gas prices are the 11th least expensive in the nation at $2.17 per gallon.