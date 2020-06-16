      Breaking News
Kansas Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting

A man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement was wanted in a Nebraska killing.

Omaha, Nebraska, police said the man who was killed Monday is 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, a white man who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death Thursday of 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it appeared that the suspect had been in Kansas since Friday when a car was stolen from Clay Center.

The Kansas Highway Patrol spotted the car near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas and pursued it to Lawrence.

The patrol says he was shot after pointing a gun at officers.

