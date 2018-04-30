WIBW News Now!

Kansas Turnpike Authority reminds public of storm shelters available for travelers

by on April 30, 2018 at 12:22 PM (4 hours ago)

For those traveling the Kansas Turnpike during spring storm season, it’s important to note that there are storm shelters along the highway should travelers need to take cover.

“We have about 30 different shelters along the Turnpike,” said Rachel Bell with the KTA. “The Turnpike runs from the Oklahoma border up to Wichita, heads toward Topeka and then goes over toward Kansas City. It’s 236 miles and we have 30 shelters along the route. Most are located near our toll plazas and were originally installed for the safety of our employees. Over the years, we have had numerous customers take shelter there with the employees. We also have storm shelters located at our six service areas. Those are both in the restaurant area or the fuel station at those locations.”

It’s important to be thinking about how and where to get off of the highway before you ever get in your car during storm season.

“The big thing is that people have a plan for what they might do,” said Bell. “We are very good here in Kansas during snow and ice events at asking ourselves, should we really travel? With the great forecasting that we can do today, I think it’s really important that people ask themselves the same type of question during a spring storm.”

For a full interactive map of the storm shelter locations, go here.

Image courtesy Kansas Turnpike Authority

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.