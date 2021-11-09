Kansas Turnpike Raising Tolls in 2022

The Kansas Turnpike Authority – the KTA – says it’s doing well, but there will be a rate increase in February.
Its annual customer satisfaction survey includes 95% of customers being satisfied with the K-TAG program, and 89% satisfied with the condition of the road.
On February 1, KTA will adjust toll rates.
The majority of customers use K-TAG, and will see an approximate 2% increase for inflation.
Customers continuing to pay tolls with cash or card at the tollbooth will see an approximate 12% increase.
Many customers making short-range trips with a K-TAG will not see an increase, due to past toll adjustments rounding to the nearest quarter.
For example, the K-TAG toll rate for a passenger vehicle will remain unchanged for trips between East Topeka and West Lawrence.