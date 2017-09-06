Kansas U.S. Senator would like to see government get back to budgeting, away from continuing resolutions

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government for three more months and raise the debt ceiling as part of a deal to get federal aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In a Tuesday interview, Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said that Congress needs to keep working.

“There are huge, huge issues that need to be resolved by the elected representatives of the American people, the Congress,” said Moran. “We’ve got to find ways in which we work together. Not everyone can expect to get their own way, but we ought to be finding policies that work and we certainly ought to be able to take care of the things that are at the basic core of governing, keeping the government open and running.”

Even though this solution solves today’s problem, Moran still would like to see a longer-term fix dealt with soon.

“We ought to be able to do the things that appropriate money on an annual basis,” said Moran. “We ought to get in a position in which we’re not doing continuing resolutions, funding the federal government for the next six months or the next year at the same level of last year’s spending. Those are basic things that county commissioners, city councils, school boards do all the time, and Congress needs to do its work.”

The House has passed a Harvey aid package. The Senate will see the measure next.