Kansas U.S. Senator optimistic about avoiding another shutdown

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said he’s optimistic that a government shutdown can be avoided when the next deadline comes next week.

“Republicans learned in 2013 that a shutdown of government over the Affordable Care Act, over health care, wasn’t useful,” said Moran. “The American people expect us to do our work and among the things they think we ought to be able to do is an ongoing appropriations process, and that shutting down government is not a way to get something outside that process accomplished.”

Moran thinks the other party may have come to that same conclusion.

“Democrats seemingly learned the same thing just a few weeks ago,” said Moran. “A shutdown over the issue of immigration was not politically acceptable to the vast majority of Americans. Again, they expect us to do our work. I don’t think there’s any desire on the part of any political leaders or most members, certainly of the Senate, and I would expect that to be true of the House, that there would not be leadership interested in any shutdown.”

Moran believes the process toward a budget is underway, but there will be another continuing resolution before we get there.

“It sets the stage for the passage of an omnibus spending bill, but there will be an intermediary step that we have to go through,” said Moran. “Once we reach a conclusion as to defense and non-defense spending, then it still takes a couple of weeks to several weeks for the Appropriations Committee staff to write the language to put the bill together. The plan would be to reach an agreement in regard to immigration, DACA and border security and whatever else there are 60 votes for in regard to immigration on the Senate floor and then that sets the stage for us to reach an agreement as to defense and non-defense spending.”

The government is currently funded through February 8.

Thanks to Greg Akagi for contributing the audio from which this story was written.