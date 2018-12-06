Kansas University to cut more than 150 positions

The University of Kansas plans to shed more than 150 positions in an effort to cut $20 million from the school’s budget.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Interim Provost Carl Lejuez announced Wednesday that the university will be eliminating about 55 faculty positions and 100 staff positions over the next two school years.

Lejuez says the faculty cuts will occur through normal attrition and a buyout program for older faculty. He says the university will need to lay off about 30 staff members, who will be notified by summer of 2019. Lejeuz says the university plans to make up for the faculty losses by using non-faculty lecturers.

The announcement was met with criticism over high administrative salaries. Lejeuz responded that the university needs to ensure its administrative pay remains competitive.