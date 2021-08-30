Kansas Using Fed COVID School Aid For Mental Health

Education officials overseeing more than $1.1 billion in federal pandemic aid for Kansas schools say districts are spending much of the money to meet the mental health needs of students and staff.
Since March 2020, the federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to the nation’s schools – more than four times what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a typical year.
The aid averages nearly $2,800 per student, but it varies widely by district and state.
Nationwide, high-poverty areas received much more under the funding formula.
In Kansas, the aid averages nearly $2,400 per student, but that varies among the state’s 286 school districts.
For large school districts in Wichita, Topeka, and Kansas City, it averages more than $5,000 per student.
Hutchinson Public Schools averages more than $2,900 per student, while Shawnee Mission got more than $1,300 per student.
In western Kansas, the Holcomb school district has received a bit more than $1,900 per student.