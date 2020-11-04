Kansas VA Case Decided

A federal judge has awarded damages to two veterans who say they were sexually abused by a former physician assistant at a VA hospital in Kansas.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled in separate decisions that hospital personnel should have fairly foreseen the wrongful conduct by physician assistant Mark Wisner, KCUR reported.
Multiple patients had complained about Wisner’s conduct at the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth during the years when Wisner treated both veterans.
The government never disputed that Wisner sexually molested the veterans, but argued it shouldn’t be held accountable for his conduct because it was outside the scope of his employment.
Wisner is serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy in 2017.
More than 80 veterans at the Leavenworth VA settled last year for $7 million.
Seven more cases remain to be tried.