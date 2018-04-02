WIBW News Now!

Kansas vet fights to keep adopted daughter from deportation

by on April 2, 2018 at 1:55 PM (34 mins ago)

A Kansas couple has filed a lawsuit in hopes of reversing federal immigration officials’ rejection for their adopted Korean-born daughter to become a U.S. citizen.

The Kansas City Star reports that Army veteran Patrick Schreiber and his wife finalized their niece’s adoption in 2014 when she was 17.  She now studies at the University of Kansas but may soon be deported.

Schreiber says an adoption attorney informed him he had until his niece turned 18 to adopt her, but a federal statute says children brought into the country must be adopted before age 16 for access to U.S. citizenship.

Now Schreiber is determined to keep his family together, even if it means moving back to South Korea.

The Scheibers’ attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, says the immigration system “really is broken.”

Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

 

