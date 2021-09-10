Kansas Voting Law Challenged in Federal Court

Two national nonprofit groups argue that a new Kansas law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications disenfranchises voters, but the state countered that the groups’ mailing efforts led to a flood of duplicate applications.
Both sides will return to court on October 8th to finish making arguments in the case.
Nearly 70,000 Kansas voters submitted an advance mail voting application provided by the Voter Participation Center to their county election official in the 2020 general election, the lawsuit said.
State and county election officials testified that the flood of applications led to confusion, with many voters repeatedly requesting mail-in ballots.
In the Topeka area, there were nearly 3,000 duplicate applications for mail-in ballots submitted, with one person turning in seven of them, testified Andrew Howell, the Shawnee County Election Commissioner.