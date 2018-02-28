Kansas well below the middle when it comes to real estate, vehicle taxes

Depending on where you live, property taxes can be a small inconvenience or a major burden.

The average American household spends $2,197 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of real-estate and vehicle property taxes and Kansas is below the median in both.

“The real estate tax is about 1.4 percent there,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “That’s a little bit behind middle of the pack. It’s 37th. Number one would be the lowest taxes. Fifty-one, including D.C., would be the highest.”

Kansas also is well below most other states when you figure in vehicle property taxes.

“About 25 states do not impose a vehicle tax,” said Gonzalez. “Kansas does, and its one of the most expensive at that, at above 2 percent. That ranks them 43rd out of the entire country.”

Hawaii has the lowest effective tax rate as they are the lowest in real estate taxes by percentage and do not impose a vehicle tax.

Property Tax Graphic

Vehicle Tax Graphic