Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin Provides an Update on Wheat Quality Council In-Person Winter Wheat Tour in May
The Wheat Quality Council announced that this year’s WQC Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour will take place in-person. The 2020 in-person tour was cancelled due to the Coronavirus and in its place was a virtual tour. This year’s tour will take place May 17-20. It will start in Manhattan on the 17th and end back in Manhattan on the 20th.
Justin Gilpin, CEO of Kansas Wheat gives us the details about this year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour.