Kansas will extend contract for business that has struggled to perform

Kansas plans to extend a contract with a business that processes Medicaid applications despite years of complaints about its performance.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the company, Maximus, will be paid more, even though the state will begin processing some Medicaid applications next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports department secretary Jeff Andersen told lawmakers Tuesday that the state doesn’t plan to sue Maximus for not meeting its obligations under the current contract but Maximus has agreed to provide up to $10 million in concessions.

After several lawmakers questioned the decision to extend the contract, Andersen said the state isn’t in a position to bring in new contractors in January, when Maximus’ current contract expires. And he said the state isn’t able to immediately begin processing Medicaid applications.