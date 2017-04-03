Kansas wind farm developers optimistic about market

Wind energy officials say the push for more wind farms in Kansas won’t slow down despite the biggest wind energy buyer halting for now.

The Wichita Eagle reports that various local, state and corporate officials, as well as local landowners will gather Wednesday in Kingman County to dedicate the Kingman and Ninnescah wind farms.

Westar, the company generating about 40 percent of all Kansas wind power, recently increased operations on its Western Plains wind farm near Dodge City.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig says that for the time being, the company is done purchasing.

Bryan Garner, spokesman for wind farm developer NextERA, says the wind energy market is still strong.

He says the company, which developed the Kingman County wind farms, is “very bullish about renewable energy” and will keep investing in Kansas.