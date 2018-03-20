Kansas with relatively high tax burden, according to WalletHub

WalletHub has released a survey on the tax burden felt by people in the 50 states and the District of Columbia and Kansas is not in a great position.

“Kansas could do a lot better, actually,” said Jill Gonzalez with WalletHub. “It ranked 40th out of all 50 places plus D.C. That is not necessarily good. The effective total state and local tax rates are at around 12 percent.”

This is a big pinch on the average Kansas household.

“The annual state and local taxes on the median household there equal $7000 per year,” said Gonzalez. “In real dollars, that’s a lot. It’s more than twice what the best states are.”

The best states for lack of taxes don’t have income tax, while others just have lower rates in general.

Graphic courtesy WalletHub