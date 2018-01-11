WIBW News Now!

Kansas woman gets five years probation after $200,000 embezzlement

by on January 11, 2018 at 11:19 AM

A Kansas woman who embezzled more than $200,000 from her Sedgwick County employer was sentenced to five years of probation and must make restitution.

The Sedgwick County district attorney said 36-year-old Misty Leiker, of Maize, was sentenced Wednesday for embezzling from ERI Solutions in Colwich.  She pleaded guilty earlier to felony theft, computer crime and unlawful use of a financial card.

Prosecutors say Leiker, who was an accountant at the firm, used a company credit card account to make $209,666 in unauthorized purchases such as antiques, tools and household items between June 2016 and April 2017.

Leiker could serve nearly three years in prison if she violates her probation.  She made an initial payment of $15,000 toward restitution Wednesday and was ordered to make a minimum monthly payment of $500.

