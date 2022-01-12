Kansas Woman Sentenced For Protest

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to two years of probation after offering a tearful apology for her role in the protests in Washington D.C.
Esther Schwemmer, 56, of Leavenworth, also must perform community service, and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.
The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Kansas City Star reported.
“I’m deeply ashamed of my actions on that day. Nothing about it was Christ-like…I hope with time I can forgive myself.” Schwemmer told the judge.
The judge acknowledged Schwemmer’s remorse, but said she was clearly trespassing.
Schwemmer and her friend Jennifer Ruth Parks, 61, attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally before following the crowd to the Capitol, court documents said.
Parks, of Leavenworth, received a similar sentence last month.
Eight Kansas residents have been charged in connection with the Capitol protests.