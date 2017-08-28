Kansas woman sentenced in husband’s shooting death

A south-central Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the death of her husband.

Thirty-six-year-old Misty Salem was sentenced Friday for second-degree intentional murder in the March 2016 death of 41-year-old Samuel Salem at the couple’s Stafford home.

Police who responded to reports of gunfire found Samuel Salem dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.

KAKE-TV reports police said officers had responded to the home several times after reports of domestic violence.

Samuel Salem’s death was the first homicide in more than 20 years in Stafford, which has about 1,000 residents.