WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 82°
Winds North 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear81°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear83°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear85°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
62°

Kansas woman sentenced in husband’s shooting death

by on August 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM (4 hours ago)

A south-central Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the death of her husband.

Thirty-six-year-old Misty Salem was sentenced Friday for second-degree intentional murder in the March 2016 death of 41-year-old Samuel Salem at the couple’s Stafford home.

Police who responded to reports of gunfire found Samuel Salem dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.

KAKE-TV reports police said officers had responded to the home several times after reports of domestic violence.

Samuel Salem’s death was the first homicide in more than 20 years in Stafford, which has about 1,000 residents.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.