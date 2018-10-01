Kansas woman, while in jail for allegedly poisoning her children, attempted to hire hit man to kill ex-husband

Court records say a Kansas woman hatched a plot to kill her ex-husband while jailed for allegedly poisoning her three children.

The Kansas City Star reports that court records were released Thursday in the case against 30-year-old Therese Roever, of Olathe. She was charged in February with the attempted capital murder of her children and last month with the attempted capital murder of her ex-husband.

Newly released court records say her former husband was contacted by a relative of another Johnson County jail inmate who told him that Therese Roever was looking for someone to kill him. Her ex-husband then contacted police.

She is accused of saying she would rather die in prison or have the children go to foster care, than have her ex-husband get the children.