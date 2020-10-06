      Weather Alert

Kansas Workers Pay is Above Average

Oct 6, 2020 @ 5:16am

Workers in Kansas do pretty well when it comes to earnings according to a new study.

Median earnings for full-time workers in the U.S. was $50,078 in 2019, a 20.6 percent increase since 2010 in nominal dollars.

However, there is significant regional variation in cost-of-living adjusted earnings across the country, with residents in the Northeast and Midwest generally faring better than those in the South or West.

For example, median adjusted earnings range from a low of $41,063 in Florida to a high of $58,029 in Massachusetts.

To find which states offer the greatest purchasing power, researchers at the financial website Smartest Dollar calculated cost-of-living adjusted earnings using data for full-time workers from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The analysis found that after adjusting for the cost-of-living, the median annual earnings for full-time workers in Kansas is $52,027.

The national median is $50,078.

