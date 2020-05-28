      Breaking News
Kansas Workers WARNed

May 28, 2020 @ 5:34am

The Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification – or WARN – Act is a federal law that requires employers to provide advance notice to workers when facing a large layoff.

WARN requires that employers with 100 or more full-time workers give employees 60 days notice of upcoming layoffs, to give workers time to adjust to the prospective loss of employment.

Since the start of the month, four Kansas companies have filed WARN paperwork.

D.B. Schenker in Wichita will be letting 126 people go.

Enterprise Holdings in Wichita will release 74 employees.

Exide Industries in Salina and Kansas City will let go a total of 988 workers.

The Kansas Star Casino, Hotel and Event Center in Mulvane will lose 412 people.

