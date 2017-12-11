Kansas having worst year for traffic deaths since at least 2013

The State of Kansas is having its worst year for traffic deaths in the last half-decade.

“We are at 432,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “That is certainly a high, at least since since 2013, if not longer. The four-year average is 380, so we are well above that as well.”

There are multiple factors that have contributed to the increase in fatalities across the state.

“We have a lot more people on the road, driving more miles,” said Haugh. “Gas prices are lower than they have been, at least three or four years ago. Between added exposure, and you throw in things like distracted driving, drunk driving, any of those other things, unbuckled, things like that, that will contribute to those fatalities.”

With over 1900 fatalities in Kansas since 2013, it is really about getting back to basics to make yourself safer on the road.

“If you feel like you need a refresher on that, we do have driver improvement courses, too,” said Haugh. “It truly is just getting back to, when you’re behind the wheel, doing that one single task, which is driving and making sure that, you know, you’re watching for other things going on, not just your driving, sort of that defensive approach, making sure that you’re prepared for things that might be happening in front of you and just being maybe even more cautious than you feel like you already are when doing certain things that are at higher risk.”

One of those things is driving too fast, because mistakes are magnified with speed and it is important to give yourself extra time to get to your destination, so that you don’t have to drive above the speed limits to get there on time.

In addition, thus far this fall and winter, weather has generally been clear, so there haven’t been many accidents because of that like there might be in a typical year.