Kansas Zoos Taking Precautions Against Bird Flu

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, is affecting wild bird populations in the Midwest, and has been confirmed to be in Kansas.
This has Kansas zoos making changes.
At the Topeka Zoo, in order to discourage attracting wild waterfowl to the ponds at the Topeka Zoo, they have discontinued the use of coin feeders where the public can purchase food to feed native ducks and geese.
Zoo staff change work shoes while entering different workspaces and don’t carry organic materials between bird habitats.
At Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo, the veterinary Exotic Animal Care Team from Kansas State University are working closely with the animal care staff to implement procedures necessary to protect the animals.
The Sedgwick County Zoo’s bird exhibits are closed to the public until further notice.
Many birds have been moved to indoor habitats, while others have received habitat modifications to prevent contact with wild birds.
Penguin Encounters will be on hold as well.