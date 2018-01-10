KANSASWORKS and Kansas Department of Commerce announce plans for Statewide Job Fair

The Kansas Department of Commerce, in partnership with KANSASWORKS, will host the KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair on March 8, 2018. The annual job fair will provide employers, veterans and job seekers with the unique opportunity to connect face-to-face.

“Meeting the workforce needs of Kansas employers is a primary goal of Kansas job fairCommerce,” said Interim Kansas Commerce Secretary Nick Jordan. “The Statewide Job Fair offers the opportunity to unite the businesses we work so closely with to the skilled and valuable employees they need to fill their crucial positions.”

The Statewide Job Fair is also an opportunity for veterans of any status and their families to meet with a variety of employers in an array of industries and fields. Veterans at any stage in their career search are invited, including active duty, reservists or National Guard.

“The Kansas workforce is made up of highly-skilled and talented individuals with a passion and drive that brings an inherent value to every task they set their minds to,” said Mike Beene, Kansas Commerce Director of Employment Services. “Our workers make up the fabric of this state, holding it together through their unending will and commitment to excellence.”

The event will take place at 12 different locations throughout the state, including Chanute, El Dorado, Edgerton, Garden City, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, McPherson, Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita. The job fair will be open to all job seekers from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Employers interested in participating in the 2018 KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair can visit www.kansascommerce.gov/891/KANSASWORKS-Statewide-Job-Fair to register online.

For more information, job seekers and employers may call (877) 509-6757.