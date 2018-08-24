KASB advocate provides analysis of unique state measure

The Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards has provided analysis of the state’s measure of postsecondary success in blog posts available this week.

“Kansas is the only state that’s trying something like this,” said Mark Tallman. “What it does is try to look at the number of kids, tracking students after they graduate from high school, or really, looking at each graduating class, the percent that have graduated, the percent that within two years of high school graduation, have either completed some type of post-secondary degree, from a technical certificate to an academic degree, or are still enrolled in a four-year program.”

The data is collected by the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), which allows each student in a postsecondary program to be tied back to the specific high school he or she graduated from.

“The idea is to be able to look two years out from each graduating class and see how we’re doing in getting a higher percentage of students to have one of these credentials,” said Tallman. “It’s unique, because using national data, it can identify the graduates of each Kansas school district and it actually also looks at accredited private high schools.”

There is a hole in the data when it comes to students who chose military service out of high school, as the services do not provide that data to the clearinghouse.

“This is far from a perfect system,” said Tallman. “For example, it doesn’t track a student that may have graduated from high school a year later, for some reason, took a little extra time. It doesn’t count students that may be getting some kind of on-the-job training or credential through an employer, for example, it only looks at institutions of higher education and it doesn’t count students that might complete a technical certificate while they’re still in high school.”

With that said, if individual districts want to gather the rest of the data on those groups for their schools, its up to them to do that and then compare, or they can use these numbers and compare year to year.