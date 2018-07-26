KASB advocate says Kansas school property taxes lower than most other states

An advocate for the Kansas Association of School Boards says in a blog that those who complain about property taxes as it relates to school finance may not know the numbers.

“It may surprise people to know that Kansas has some of the lowest property tax rates for schools,” said Vice-President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman with KASB. “We’ve looked at it in terms of the amount of dollars per pupil that are raised by local property taxes. This only looks at property tax, not what comes in other state aid or federal aid or anything like that.”

If you look at just what local school districts do, Kansas is the lowest among comparable states. If you add in the state mandated 20 mill levy, it changes, but Kansas is still low.

“Even if you include that, the only states that would be lower than Kansas in the area are Minnesota and Oklahoma,” said Tallman. “It’s possible that some of those states also have some type of state property tax or receive dollars from property taxes through other levels of government. The national data just doesn’t tell us that.”

Property taxes are also lower in Kansas because of deliberate state policy to rely more heavily on state revenues. Kansas schools overall receive just 27.4 percent of total revenue from local sources.

“Over the last two decades, Kansas has traditionally spent a lot more money at the state level in order to keep property taxes relatively low,” said Tallman. “This is going back to the idea that most people hate property taxes the most.”

A significant amount of state equalization has been passed by the Legislature because of Kansas Supreme Court rulings on funding equity. If equalization were not mandated, a lot of property poor districts would have to charge a lot more in local property taxes to keep the same quality of schools.