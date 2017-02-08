KASB Advocate Says Members Concerned About Senate Cut Proposal

With a proposal headed to the Senate floor that would cut $125 million from K-12 education in the remainder of the fiscal year, the Kansas Association of School Boards is hearing from concerned members about the issue.

“We’ve really been operating under frozen funding, falling behind inflation for several years,” said Mark Tallman with KASB. “This would come on top of that. When the block grants were adopted, one of the arguments in favor was that it would provide stability for districts. Districts hoped that would be the case. This would now be backing away from that.”

The timing of the cuts is also an issue, as they would occur more than halfway through the school year.



“It’s very difficult for districts to make adjustments in their budget,” said Tallman. “I think, what some legislators are looking at is the idea that because school districts have cash reserves, they would be able to easily handle these cuts. I think some districts, anticipating this might happen, have put dollars away. Other districts, sort of under pressure to say you shouldn’t be building up cash, aren’t in that position.”

The concern with cutting from what was supposed to be stable funding is, is the new level now the new normal?

“The frightening thing is, no one knows whether these reductions would be kind of a one-year blip where you could kind of go to your savings account if you have some, or whether this is a new permanent cut, which means that any of those reserves that are used are one time money, they’re gone in one year,” said Tallman. “Then districts would have to look at making structural cuts to make this possible.”

A full day of debate on the Senate floor on tax policy and budget issues is scheduled for Thursday.