KASB advocate sees any new school money going a lot of the same places as the last increase

The Kansas Association of School Boards issued a statement earlier this week articulating its position on where any new money in the school funding formula that’s put in as an inflation fix should be spent.

“The number one thing we hear from people is their struggle to get qualified people to work with students,” said KASB Vice President for Advocacy Mark Tallman. “Certainly, starting with the teacher, but really across the board. Cooks and bus drivers and principals and you name it. Our salaries in Kansas have fallen compared to inflation and other states. We’ve begun to repair that somewhat, but the sense is we’re still low.”

It’s important to remember that potential school employees have more options for places to work than just education, also.

“Frankly, as our economy has improved and there’s more competition from other employers, that’s become an issue,” said Tallman. “I think the bulk of the money, new money last year, went in basically to salaries and positions and we would expect the same thing to happen.”

Extending education opportunity to more kids is always a focus, as well.

“Continued expansion of our early childhood programs, to make sure that kids who come to school without some of the advantages of their peers get help early and a chance to be successful,” said Tallman. “Then, the concern that we continue to significantly underfund our special education programs, which means that districts either have to transfer dollars from other programs to support those, or are limited in what they can do to help kids.”

The issue particularly with special education is that some of those functions are federally mandated by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and so schools have to do them whether they have the money in special ed funding or not.