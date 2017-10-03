KASB advocate sees court’s decision as requiring more proof; not sure if that means more money

An advocate for the Kansas Association of School Boards said that the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision found the work of the Legislature as less than satisfactory in two specific areas.

“First of all, the Legislature did not demonstrate that the bill that they passed was ‘reasonably calculated’ to allow all students to meet certain educational goals or expectations,” said Mark Tallman with KASB. “They further said that the bill weakens some of the equity, which is just a way of saying, it shifts burden unequally to different taxpayers. One of the standards of the Supreme Court is districts should be able to raise reasonably similar amounts of money with a similar tax effort. That was the issue a year ago. The Legislature corrected that. The court has said in the new law that was passed in this last session, they actually made some of those things worse.”

The court’s timeline for a decision on any fix the Legislature might make pushes them faster than they have shown in the past that they would like to go.

“That really suggests the Legislature needs to try again to come up with a solution by the end of the regular session in early April, instead of what is more typically the case, pushing it into, as last year, into June,” said Tallman. “The court then wants to have oral arguments by the end of May and make a decision by the beginning of next school year. That is a pretty tight timeline.”

Tallman emphasized the Court’s lack of a number in their decision.

“The Court, once again, was not saying there is a particular amount of money and they didn’t even say that the problem was that the Legislature didn’t put in enough money,” said Tallman. “They said that the Legislature didn’t provide evidence that the amount of money that they put in would be adequate to get us to the educational standards we want. They’ve noted there are other studies that would suggest a much higher amount than the $300 million, basically over two years that was added. The Court did not say you have to use one of those other studies. What they kind of said is, if you’re not going to, you need to come up with a new study. They did not feel that the information that the Legislature provided this last session was rigorous enough or had high enough standards to meet their test.”

This is analagous to a student not showing their work on a math problem.

“The Legislature would say, we did that, we did show how we got to the number we put in,” said Tallman. “The Court noted that even that number that the Legislature identified, they didn’t actually fund. They basically said your work produced the wrong answer, because you didn’t follow certain steps.”

The Court found fault with the so-called successful schools model, because even those successful districts had what they considered to be too many underperforming students to truly be considered as a good model.