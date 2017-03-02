KASB Advocate Sees Legislature As Ready To Move On School Funding

The Vice President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards sees the Gannon adequacy decision as a good piece of diplomacy by the Kansas Supreme Court with regard to deferring to the Kansas Legislature as appropriators.

“I think the court has given them a lot of leeway,” said Mark Tallman with KASB. “But, I think the court is also going to expect there to be some real action on the part of the Legislature. This can’t just be kind of a cosmetic response. It’s going to be important for the Legislature to, somehow, really document and explain how its action will remedy the problems that the court found.”

Tallman sees more will in the current Legislature to potentially raise revenue to solve the problem than he has in the past.

“We’ve seen this Legislature has already been willing to raise significant dollars just to kind of get our budget house back in order,” said Tallman. “That’s a challenge. The Legislature’s been dealing with a pretty significant increase in taxes, really just to kind of get us back to zero, without even talking about these additional dollars.”

Some tax increase is to be expected, but even the bill already passed and vetoed by Governor Brownback would still leave taxes lower than they were in 2012.

“We have cut taxes significantly in this state,” said Tallman. “I think that the Legislature believes, and certainly, many of our members believe, we’ve simply gone too far, because we’re not able to provide the level of support to get the results we want from education.”

Tallman has more confidence that this group is more pragmatic than previous Legislatures and their attitude will help them get to a solution.