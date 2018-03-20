KASB advocate sees study as linking money to outcomes; How much do we want to spend?

The Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards attended the presentation Monday by Dr. Lisa Taylor of the latest school funding study.

“Their recommendation or their proposal is for a very large increase in school funding tied to a very significant increase in educational outcomes,” said Mark Tallman with KASB. “When we talk about the dollars that they’re discussing, it’s important to realize, they’re talking about goals that would make Kansas the top achieving state in the country.”

Ultimately, the study says that you get what you pay for in K-12 education.

“We’ve talked about and our State Board has set a goal of making Kansas lead the world in school success,” said Tallman. “You can’t lead the world unless you lead the rest of the country. Now, we’ve kind of got a price tag on that. I think the decision has to be, what level of educational outcomes do we want for our students in our future, and are we prepared to make that investment?”

Tallman also cited his own statistic from previous work that shows that even though the numbers are high, there may be precedent for them.

“Right now, what we are spending on K-12 education is a lower percent in the state, I mean, everything everybody makes, we’re actually investing a lower amount of income in K-12 education than we have since the late 1980s,” said Tallman.

There are more total dollars than there were then, but it is a lesser percentage of total state income. Total K-12 funding was 4.47 percent of personal income in 2017, or $617 million below the 26-year average.

The full interview with Mark Tallman is below.