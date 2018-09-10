KASB advocate’s blog discusses school compensation; superintendents paid less than other CEOs in Kansas

Mark Tallman, Vice President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards did a series of blog posts looking at compensation in Kansas school districts compared to the private sector.

“How much do we pay administrators and do we have too many?” asked Tallman. “To me, that always raises the question, you know, compared to what? We looked at data about school employees and school district compensation compared to all Kansas employers in similar jobs.”

On average, Kansas school superintendents earn less than other chief executives in Kansas, and their salaries have increased less. The average annual wage of a Kansas CEO was $170,170 in 2017. According to KSDE, the average superintendent salary was $113,245 in 2016-2017, which means the average Kansas CEO makes about 50 percent more than the average school superintendent.

“The average school superintendent makes considerably less than the average Kansas CEO,” said Tallman. “We’re talking about all reported organizations with a chief executive. That includes major corporations. That includes small non-profits.”

In 2017-18, there were 252 “full time equivalent” school superintendents for 286 school districts. Several districts share a superintendent, and many superintendents are not considered full time because they hold other duties.

“On average, school superintendents make less and their rate of pay has increased less than the overall average of chief executives,” said Tallman.

There are about 18.6 percent more superintendents per employee than overall chief executives, but they make 33.5 percent less in annual salary. School consolidation would reduce the number of school superintendents, but it would also likely increase average salaries because school districts would be larger and executive compensation is highly correlated with organizational size. It is not clear that spending on superintendents would decrease.